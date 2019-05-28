Tennis > Roland-Garros

60 Second Pro - Jo Konta gives you her three tips for playing on clay
Great Britain's Johanna Konta gives you her three tips for playing on clay.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

