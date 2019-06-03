Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open: Dominic Thiem pulls off incredible tweener, Gael Monfils applauds

Thiem pulls off incredible tweener, Monfils applauds in disbelief
188 views | 00:40
Eurosport

Just now

Dominic Thiem pulls off an incredible tweener in his match with Gael Monfils, with the Frenchman applauding his opponent in disbelief.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos