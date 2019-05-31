Highlights: Muguruza dispatches Svitolina

VIDEO - French Open - Highlights: Garbine Muguruza dispatches Elina Svitolina
See moreSee less
Highlights Roland-Garros
8 hours agoUpdated Just now
Highlights Roland-Garros
Highlights: Konta sinks Kuzmova to continue brilliant run519 views • 3 hours ago
Highlights: Nadal overcomes plucky Goffin869 views • 4 hours ago
French Open 2019: Federer beats Ruud to reach last 161,156 views • 6 hours ago
Highlights: Muguruza dispatches Svitolina4 views • Just now
Highlights - Klizan downs Pouille in epic213 views • 9 hours ago
Highlights - Martic stuns Pliskova608 views • 10 hours ago
Highlights: Fabio Fognini v Federico Delbonis469 views • 30/05/2019 at 21:23
Reigning champion Halep books third round spot390 views • 30/05/2019 at 21:19
Highlights: Del Potro prevails in five-set battle with Nishioka1,542 views • 30/05/2019 at 21:00
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
From illness to tears of joy: Chaves' magical comeback stage win
Play of the Day: 😲 'She took a phone call during the match?'
Stage 19 Highlights - Chaves lights up the day as GC riders save themselves for Saturday
Top 5 shots: The best of the bunch from Day 6
Highlights: Konta sinks Kuzmova to continue brilliant run
Pochettino shows off figure after weight-loss question