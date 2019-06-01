Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open highlights: Madison Keys beats Anna Blinkova

Highlights: Keys beats Blinkova
23 views | 02:25
Eurosport

Just now

Madison Keys made it through to the last-16 of the French Open with a win over Anna Blinkova.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Eurosport Commissioner of tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos