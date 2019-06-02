Highlights: Nadal sees off Londero in straight sets

Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open highlights: Rafael Nadal sees off Juan Ignacio Londero in straight sets

See French Open highlights as Rafa Nadal chalks up his 90th win at Roland Garros with a fourth-round victory over Juan Ignacio Londero.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

