Highlights: Halep hammers Swiatek in last 16

VIDEO - French Open: Highlights - Simona Halep hammers Iga Swiatek in last 16
See moreSee less
Highlights Roland-Garros
Just now
Highlights Roland-Garros
Highlights: Halep hammers Swiatek in last 16view • Just now
Highlights: Zverev through to quarter-finals after sinking Fognini26 views • Just now
Highlights: Thiem puts on masterclass against Monfils115 views • Just now
Highlights: Djokovic outclasses Struff218 views • 3 hours ago
Highlights: Madison Keys marches into last eight46 views • 1 hour ago
Highlights: Wawrinka comes through extraordinary match with Tsitsipas814 views • 19 hours ago
Highlights: Wawrinka comes through extraordinary match with Tsitsipas3,228 views • 23 hours ago
Highlights: Nadal sees off Londero in straight sets677 views • 24 hours ago
Highlights: Konta dominates Vekic621 views • Yesterday at 16:02
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
😡 'Rude and not nice' towel grab, 'best tweener I've ever seen'
Euro Papers: Mo Salah targeted by Real Madrid
Thiem pulls off incredible tweener, Monfils applauds in disbelief
Paire confused as ball gets STUCK in his racket
😡 Grown man rips towel out of children’s hands 😡
Federer reveals one thing that really stresses him out