Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open highlights: Stan Wawrinka comes through extraordinary match with Stefanos Tsitsipas

Highlights: Wawrinka comes through extraordinary match with Tsitsipas
623 views | 03:00
Highlights Roland-Garros

4 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Watch highlights of the monumental match between Stan Wawrinka and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the French Open.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Highlights Roland-Garros


View moreMore videos of Highlights Roland-Garros
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos