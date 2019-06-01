Highlights: Top seed Osaka crashes out to Siniakova

Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open highlights: Top seed Naomi Osaka crashes out to Katerina Siniakova

Highlights from the French Open as top seed Naomi Osaka falls to a shock defeat to Katerina Siniakova.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

