Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open - Incredible sportsmanship as Novak Djokovic OVERRULES umpire over Zverev serve

Incredible sportsmanship as Djokovic OVERRULES umpire, after Zverev serve called out
14,177 views | 01:04
Eurosport

22 hours agoUpdated Just now

Novak Djokovic produced this amazing moment at the French Open on Thursday as he overruled a call from the umpire to award opponent Alex Zverev a point!

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos