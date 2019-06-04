VIDEO - French Open: John McEnroe - 'Serena's not a diva, she's the victim of a screw-up by the organisers'
See moreSee less
Eurosport Commissioner of tennis
34 minutes agoUpdated 15 minutes ago
Eurosport Commissioner of tennis
The Commissioner of Tennis - 'Serena's not a diva, she's the victim of a screw-up by the organisers'748 views • 15 minutes ago
The Commissioner: Breaking the 'Curse of the No. 1' in the women's game634 views • 01/06/2019 at 13:02
The Commissioner of Game, Set and Match of Thrones1,089 views • 31/05/2019 at 21:08
‘Start writing history’ – Commissioner McEnroe’s message for Kyrgios1,999 views • 30/05/2019 at 10:58
The best of the Commissioner: Australian Open 2019137 views • 26/01/2019 at 19:45
Commissioner of tennis: The best moments from the Australian Open1,621 views • 26/01/2019 at 10:10
Commissioner of Tennis: Can Barty distract from Aussie 'brat pack'?1,649 views • 20/01/2019 at 21:17
Commissioner McEnroe: Players need to stop complaining about the tennis balls2,823 views • 16/01/2019 at 23:36
The best of Commissioner McEnroe: The Novak that I love, Rafa the GCOAT & striking workers2,295 views • 10/06/2018 at 22:47
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
😡 'Rude and not nice' towel grab, 'best tweener I've ever seen'
Euro Papers: Mo Salah targeted by Real Madrid
Tennis Legends: Is it OK for Federer and Kyrgios to miss Slams?
Thiem on Serena spat: 'It would've been nicer for her to wait'
Thiem pulls off incredible tweener, Monfils applauds in disbelief
Paire confused as ball gets STUCK in his racket