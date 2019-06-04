The Commissioner of Tennis - 'Serena's not a diva, she's the victim of a screw-up by the organisers'

748 views | 02:36

John McEnroe discusses the Serena Williams and Dominic Thiem press-conference spat at the 2019 French Open in his latest episode of The Commissioner of Tennis... and he has some very strong opinions about the story has been mis-reported and the 'fake news' that has slandered both Serena and Thiem because of an error by the Roland Garros organisers.



The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?



Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk