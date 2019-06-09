Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open: Nadal - 'It was a dream to play in Paris in 2005 and it has continued to be a dream'

Nadal - 'It was a dream to play in Paris in 2005 and it has continued to be a dream'
Rafael Nadal congratulations Dominic Thiem and discusses his love of Roland Garros after winning his 12th title.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

