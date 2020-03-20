Tennis > Roland-Garros

French Open video - Tennis Legends: Rod Laver on ‘superhuman Nadal’ and evolution of men’s game

Tennis Legends

23 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Re-watch a very special Tennis Legends vodcast as Mats and Boris welcomed the great Rod Laver to talk changes in the men’s game and superhuman Rafael Nadal.

Tennis Legends


