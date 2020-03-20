French Open video - Tennis Legends: Rod Laver on ‘superhuman Nadal’ and evolution of men’s game
23 minutes agoUpdated Just now
Tennis Legends: Rod Laver on ‘superhuman Nadal’ and evolution of men’s game1,148 views • Just now
Tennis Legends: Is it time to move the Australian Open indoors?1,198 views • 02/02/2020 at 06:00
Tennis Legends: Ball-tampering? Accidental or something more...?547 views • 29/01/2020 at 19:26
Tennis Legends: 'It's an aura!' - What makes Nick Kyrgios special?930 views • 29/01/2020 at 19:23
Tennis Legends - Young WTA stars have cracked it, but Next Gen men can’t cope with the pressure1,983 views • 28/01/2020 at 06:05
Federer is least likely of greats to win another Grand Slam - McEnroe1,401 views • 28/01/2020 at 06:04
Analysis: Why Nadal is more potent in the day session, rather than the night389 views • 21/01/2020 at 11:25
Tennis Legends: 'Time for mean stories!' - Wilander, Lendl, Becker and McEnroe share favourite tales3,796 views • 09/09/2019 at 10:24
Tennis Legends: McEnroe accuses Becker of tactical coughing2,045 views • 08/09/2019 at 23:56
