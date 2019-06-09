Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - Game, Schett and Mats - Wilander breaks down how Rafa Nadal won the 2019 French Open final

Game, Schett and Mats - Wilander breaks down how Rafa Nadal won the 2019 French Open final
97 views | 01:37
Eurosport

Just now

Mats Wilander analysises the tactics that saw Nadal win his 12th title at Roland Garros.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Highlights Roland-Garros
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos