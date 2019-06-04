Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - 'Good grief, Konta has just blown Stephens away' - Croft and Evert reacting to Konta's win

'Good grief, Konta has just blown Stephens away' - Croft and Evert reacting to Konta's win
139 views | 04:23
Eurosport

12 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Annabel Croft and Chris Evert react to Jo Konta's impressive quarter-final win over Sloane Stephens at the French Open, Roland Garros.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

