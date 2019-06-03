Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - Highlights: Novak Djokovic outclasses Jan-Lennard Struff

Highlights: Djokovic outclasses Struff
68 views | 03:08
Highlights Roland-Garros

Just now

Top seed Novak Djokovic's untroubled progress continued at the French Open as he chalked up a fourth successive straight-sets victory on Monday, this time outclassing Jan-Lennard Struff to reach the quarter-finals.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Highlights Roland-Garros


View moreMore videos of Highlights Roland-Garros
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos