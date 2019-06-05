How many more Roland Garros titles can Nadal win?

7 views | 01:42

With Rafa Nadal closing in on his 12th French Open title, we ask just how far the Spanish ace can go in his favourite grand slam...



The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?



Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk