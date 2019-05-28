VIDEO - Play of the Day: Furious Alexander Zverev destroys racket - 'love the emotion!'
See moreSee less
Play of the Day
3 hours agoUpdated 2 hours ago
Play of the Day
Play of the Day: Furious Zverev destroys racket - 'love the emotion!'3,363 views • 2 hours ago
Play of the Day: Nadal hits opponent - '10 out of 10 for the smash!'5,893 views • Yesterday at 19:39
Play of the Day: 😲 'Never try that with Federer!'8,464 views • 26/05/2019 at 20:30
Re-Play of the Day: The craziest moments of the Australian Open1,991 views • 27/01/2019 at 12:00
Play of the Day - Meltdowns Special: 'We'll still be watching that in 10 years!'3,748 views • 27/01/2019 at 11:28
Play of the Day: 'If you're going to hit your doubles partner, do it properly!'3,370 views • 25/01/2019 at 11:29
Play of the Day: 'That's not only disrespectful, it's illegal!'6,166 views • 24/01/2019 at 12:27
Play of the Day: 'A zero for total disrespect... the worst!'7,278 views • 23/01/2019 at 14:50
Play of the Day: 'You can't delay a match for a selfie!'4,228 views • 22/01/2019 at 09:32
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Watch Bradley Wiggins rant about Engels and lack of support for Roglic
Highlights - Osaka battles back to beat Schmiedlova
60 Second Pro - Simon Yates explains how to tackle a big climb
Highlights: Five sets, two days – Edmund finally sees off Chardy
Highlights - Monfils sizzles in victory over Daniel
Highlights - Halep overcomes Tomjlanovic