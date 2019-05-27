Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - Play of the Day: Rafael Nadal hits opponent - '10 out of 10 for the smash!'

Play of the Day: Nadal hits opponent - '10 out of 10 for the smash!'
3,659 views | 04:43
Play of the Day

4 hours agoUpdated 3 hours ago

Eurosport favourites Annabel Croft and Marion Bartoli give their expert verdicts on the best and most amusing moments of day two of the French Open.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 11th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic – and what about the in-form Alexander Zverev?

Don’t miss a second of the 2018 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Play of the Day


View moreMore videos of Play of the Day
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos