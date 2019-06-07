Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - Rod Laver special - Legends on Novak Djokovic greatness and what next for Serena Williams?

Rod Laver special - Legends on Djokovic greatness and what next for Serena?
171 views | 28:58
Eurosport

37 minutes agoUpdated Just now

The Tennis Legends vodcast welcomes the great Rod Laver to talk Novak Djokovic's greatness, what next for Serena Williams and much, much more with Mats Wilander, Boris Becker and John McEnroe.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

