Roger Federer - 60 Second Pro: How to serve and volley on clay

Roger Federer talks you through how to serve and volley on clay and insists you 'have to be like a panther at the net!'



The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?



