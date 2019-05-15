Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal's epic 2006 final

Classic Matches: Federer and Nadal's epic 2006 final
Relive the Classic Roland Garros encounter between Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer in 2006...

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

