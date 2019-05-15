Classic Matches: Federer and Nadal's epic 2006 final

VIDEO - Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal's epic 2006 final
See moreSee less
Tennis
Roger Federer - 60 Second Pro: How to serve and volley on clay2,924 views • 1 hour ago
😲 'Konta made me speechless' - Play of the Day161 views • Just now
Highlights as Konta hammers Stephens to reach semis761 views • 3 hours ago
'Good grief, Konta has just blown Stephens away' - Croft and Evert reacting to Konta's win543 views • 3 hours ago
The Commissioner of Tennis - 'Serena's not a diva, she's the victim of a screw-up by the organisers'5,458 views • 10 hours ago
😡 'Rude and not nice' towel grab, 'best tweener I've ever seen'3,843 views • 24 hours ago
Tennis Legends: Is it OK for Federer and Kyrgios to miss Slams?1,410 views • 9 hours ago
Thiem on Serena spat: 'It would've been nicer for her to wait'6,279 views • 22 hours ago
Thiem pulls off incredible tweener, Monfils applauds in disbelief3,570 views • Yesterday at 17:59
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Roger Federer - 60 Second Pro: How to serve and volley on clay
Euro Papers: Will Liverpool demolish United's De Ligt dream?
😲 'Konta made me speechless' - Play of the Day
Highlights as Konta hammers Stephens to reach semis
'Good grief, Konta has just blown Stephens away' - Croft and Evert reacting to Konta's win
The Commissioner of Tennis - 'Serena's not a diva, she's the victim of a screw-up by the organisers'