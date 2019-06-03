VIDEO - Roger Federer reveals one thing that really stresses him out
See moreSee less
Tennis
😡 'Rude and not nice' towel grab, 'best tweener I've ever seen'108 views • Just now
Thiem pulls off incredible tweener, Monfils applauds in disbelief848 views • 47 minutes ago
Paire confused as ball gets STUCK in his racket673 views • 3 hours ago
😡 Grown man rips towel out of children’s hands 😡12,101 views • 4 hours ago
Federer reveals one thing that really stresses him out232 views • 2 minutes ago
Annabel Croft and Pat Cash don’t hold back on Thiem-Serena row4,728 views • 8 hours ago
Highlights: Djokovic outclasses Struff218 views • 3 hours ago
‘I thought it was funny!’ – Federer on Thiem-Serena row11,304 views • 9 hours ago
Highlights: Halep hammers Swiatek in last 161 view • Just now
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
😡 'Rude and not nice' towel grab, 'best tweener I've ever seen'
Euro Papers: Mo Salah targeted by Real Madrid
Thiem pulls off incredible tweener, Monfils applauds in disbelief
Paire confused as ball gets STUCK in his racket
😡 Grown man rips towel out of children’s hands 😡
Annabel Croft and Pat Cash don’t hold back on Thiem-Serena row