How Jo Konta mastered the Roland Garros clay

Johanna Konta has transformed her record on clay to become the first British Woman in 36 years to reach the French Open last four. And the previous woman to do so, Jo Durie, explains how Konta has achieved so much success at Roland Garros.



The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?



