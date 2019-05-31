'She's crazy, but very nice!' - Zverev takes on the Top Spin Quiz

VIDEO - 'She's crazy, but very nice!' - Alexander Zverev takes on the Top Spin Quiz
See moreSee less
Tennis
Play of the Day: 😲 'She took a phone call during the match?'4,416 views • 13 hours ago
'Do I look like a baby to you??' - Dimitrov hits back at fan481 views • Just now
'She's crazy, but very nice!' - Zverev takes on the Top Spin Quiz13 views • Just now
Federer finishes off point with gorgeous backhand smash11 views • Just now
Roland Garros crowd goes wild as Moutet wins epic point75 views • Just now
Top 5 shots: The best of the bunch from Day 6392 views • 11 hours ago
Highlights: Konta sinks Kuzmova to continue brilliant run881 views • 14 hours ago
Highlights: Nadal overcomes plucky Goffin1,423 views • 14 hours ago
60 Second Pro: Del Potro's tips for a monster forehand163 views • 11 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
From illness to tears of joy: Chaves' magical comeback stage win
Play of the Day: 😲 'She took a phone call during the match?'
Fan About Town: Crazy scenes as Liverpool take over Madrid
'Do I look like a baby to you??' - Dimitrov hits back at fan
Federer finishes off point with gorgeous backhand smash
Roland Garros crowd goes wild as Moutet wins epic point