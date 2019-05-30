VIDEO - Simona Halep: I was not feeling great but gave it everything
See moreSee less
Tennis
Play of the Day: Toilet break controversy and 'unprofessional' bottle flipping5,234 views • 4 hours ago
Highlights: Del Potro prevails in five-set battle with Nishioka266 views • 1 hour ago
Serena: I have had a tough year, everything feels harder than normal147 views • 1 hour ago
'I do whatever I can to prolong it' - Osaka talks about digging in133 views • 8 hours ago
Highlights - Serena dispatches Nara522 views • 6 hours ago
Top 5 shots of Day 5 – featuring improbable gets, lobs and a Gael Monfils special13 views • Just now
Novak Djokovic: Winning the ‘Holy Grail’ that is Wimbledon let me breathe again12 views • Just now
The Commissioner of Game, Set and Match of Thrones24 views • Just now
Simona Halep: I was not feeling great but gave it everything25 views • 17 minutes ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Play of the Day: Toilet break controversy and 'unprofessional' bottle flipping
Stage 18 Highlights - Breakaway ends in thrilling finish as Cima clings on
Watch the stunning finish to Stage 18 as breakaway denies sprinters
Euro Papers: Coutinho in Premier League return?
Bradley Wiggins and Orla Chennaoui suffer laughing fit on-air over Adam Blythe's ridiculous shirt
Wiggins – Ineos are brilliant but are strangling the sport