Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - 'Stan Wawrinka at his very best!' - Stanimal crushes one-handed backhand past Dimitrov

'Wawrinka at his very best!' - Stanimal crushes one-handed backhand past Dimitrov
56 views | 00:36
Eurosport

Just now

Stan Wawrinka produced this incredible shot against Grigor Dimitrov in the French Open.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Eurosport Commissioner of tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos