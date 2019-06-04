Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - Tennis Legends: Is it OK for Federer and Kyrgios to miss Slams? McEnroe, Becker and Wilander debate

159 views | 06:46
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 1 minute ago

John McEnroe, Boris Becker and Mats Wilander discuss whether it's OK for the top stars - such as Roger Federer and Nick Kyrgios - to miss Grand Slams.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

