VIDEO - Tennis Legends: Rod Laver on ‘superhuman Nadal’ and evolution of men’s game

The Tennis Legends vodcast welcomes the great Rod Laver to talk changes in the men’s game and superhuman Rafael Nadal.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

