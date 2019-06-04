Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - Tennis Legends: Which is the best Grand Slam? McEnroe and Wilander rank the majors

Tennis Legends: Which is the best Grand Slam?
Eurosport

Which is the best Grand Slam? John McEnroe, Boris Becker and Mats Wilander rank the majors and reveal which are their favourites.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

