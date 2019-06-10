Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - Tennis news - Watch the incredible locker-room scenes just moments after Nadal won at Roland Garros

Watch the incredible locker-room scenes just moments after Nadal won the French Open
335 views | 01:47
Eurosport

Just now

The scenes at the French Open as Rafael Nadal returns to the locker room shortly after winning his 12th title at Roland Garros.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos