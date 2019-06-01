Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - The Commissioner: Breaking the 'Curse of the No. 1' in the women's game

The Commissioner: Breaking the 'Curse of the No. 1' in the women's game
4 views | 02:57
Eurosport Commissioner of tennis

1 hour agoUpdated Just now

Commissioner of Tennis John McEnroe unpicks the curse which has been afflicting the women's game....

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Eurosport Commissioner of tennis


View moreMore videos of Eurosport Commissioner of tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos