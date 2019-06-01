Djokovic: It was a very challenging match

89 views | 01:28

Novak Djokovic reckons his win over Salvatore Caruso wasn't as easy as it looked. The world No 1 reached the fourth round with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 victory and he is hoping to lift his third Slam title in a row. But he was impressed with how his opponent played.



The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?



