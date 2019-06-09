VIDEO - Top 10 big shots of the 2019 French Open
See moreSee less
Tennis
Highlights - Nadal made to work by Thiem for historic 12th title at Roland Garros2,841 views • 2 hours ago
Final preview: How Thiem can tame Nadal for maiden Roland Garros triumph3,356 views • 12 hours ago
'Unbelievable' - Corretja reacts to Nadal's 12th Roland Garros triumph281 views • 18 minutes ago
Play of the Day: Craziest moments of 2019 French Open2,151 views • 1 hour ago
Top 5 Shots of the Day - Genius Nadal lights up Roland Garros101 views • 12 minutes ago
Big upsets, stunning shots and moments you might have missed - the 2019 French Open reviewed144 views • 2 hours ago
Thiem shows battling qualities to win epic rally995 views • 6 hours ago
Nadal collapses to the clay after sealing 12th Roland Garros title4,934 views • 3 hours ago
McEnroe - 'What Nadal has achieved is crazy'871 views • 2 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Highlights - Nadal made to work by Thiem for historic 12th title at Roland Garros
Final preview: How Thiem can tame Nadal for maiden Roland Garros triumph
'Unbelievable' - Corretja reacts to Nadal's 12th Roland Garros triumph
Play of the Day: Craziest moments of 2019 French Open
Top 5 Shots of the Day - Genius Nadal lights up Roland Garros
Big upsets, stunning shots and moments you might have missed - the 2019 French Open reviewed