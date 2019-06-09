Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - Top 5 Shots of the Day - Genius Nadal lights up Roland Garros

Top 5 Shots of the Day - Genius Nadal lights up Roland Garros
107 views | 02:17
Eurosport

2 hours agoUpdated 19 minutes ago

Watch cycling live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player - the Home of Cycling

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Highlights Roland-Garros
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos