Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - Top Spin Quiz: Madison Keys takes on our challenge!

Top Spin Quiz: Madison Keys takes on our challenge!
5 views | 02:01
Eurosport

8 minutes agoUpdated Just now

French Open 2019 hopeful Madison Keys takes on Eurosport's brand new tennis quiz!

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Play of the Day
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos