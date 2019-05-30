VIDEO - Top Spin Quiz: Madison Keys takes on our challenge!
See moreSee less
Tennis
Play of the Day: Toilet break controversy and 'unprofessional' bottle flipping3,858 views • 45 minutes ago
'I do whatever I can to prolong it' - Osaka talks about digging in114 views • 4 hours ago
Highlights - Serena dispatches Nara367 views • 3 hours ago
Highlights - Djokovic hammers Laaksonen168 views • 2 hours ago
Highlights - Thiem shows class to advance past Bublik170 views • 5 hours ago
Highlights: Daria Kasatkina v Monica Puigview • Just now
Highlights: Andrea Petkovic v Su-Wei Hsiehview • Just now
Top Spin Quiz: Madison Keys takes on our challenge!5 views • Just now
'Tennis is much more professional now' - Djokovic on competitiveness136 views • 2 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Play of the Day: Toilet break controversy and 'unprofessional' bottle flipping
Stage 18 Highlights - Breakaway ends in thrilling finish as Cima clings on
Watch the stunning finish to Stage 18 as breakaway denies sprinters
Euro Papers: Coutinho in Premier League return?
Bradley Wiggins and Orla Chennaoui suffer laughing fit on-air over Adam Blythe's ridiculous shirt
Wiggins – Ineos are brilliant but are strangling the sport