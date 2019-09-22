Tennis

VIDEO - Fritz produces massive performance to beat Thiem as Team World close in on win

Fritz produces massive performance to beat Thiem as Team World close in on win
59 views | 02:40
Eurosport

24 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos