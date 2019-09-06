Gareth Bale: I have been through worse

Tennis
Lendl: I didn’t turn Murray around… I just gave him a nudge5,880 views • 30/08/2019 at 19:31
Tennis Legends Podcast undecided whether ‘Big Three’ are the best-ever1,937 views • 01/09/2019 at 16:19
‘There is an acceptance of losing’ – Tennis Legends Podcast debate greatness of ‘Big Three’5,938 views • 31/08/2019 at 16:56
‘You changed the game, man!’ – McEnroe heaps praise on Lendl999 views • 31/08/2019 at 18:52
Elina Svitolina takes on the Top Spin Quiz!396 views • 30/08/2019 at 17:12
Ivan Lendl: The target that keeps Federer, Nadal and Djokovic so motivated8,141 views • 30/08/2019 at 19:29
Ivan Lendl: Why the kids are struggling to crack the 'Big Three'2,001 views • 30/08/2019 at 19:30
Four times umpires got on Serena’s nerves6,001 views • 30/08/2019 at 17:17
