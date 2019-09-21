Highlights - Sock and Kyrgios down Nadal and Tsitsipas

VIDEO - Highlights - Jack Sock and Nick Kyrgios down Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas
See moreSee less
Tennis
'Spin, slice...' - Federer offers advice to Nadal1,875 views • 11 hours ago
Nadal in hysterics at signal problems during doubles3,475 views • 10 hours ago
Team World answer the big questions – featuring Kyrgios on tweeners and drama396 views • 12 hours ago
‘Keep the points under five shots!’ - Nadal coaches Federer11,916 views • 16 hours ago
Watch the moment Federer saw off Kyrgios3,294 views • 16 hours ago
‘I’ll need earplugs next time!’ – Federer chuffed by home crowd1,482 views • 15 hours ago
Highlights: Nadal outlasts Raonic1,132 views • 10 hours ago
Highlights - Sock and Kyrgios down Nadal and Tsitsipas7 views • Just now
Highlights: Federer fights back to see off Kyrgios2,336 views • 15 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'Spin, slice...' - Federer offers advice to Nadal
Nadal in hysterics at signal problems during doubles
Team World answer the big questions – featuring Kyrgios on tweeners and drama
‘Keep the points under five shots!’ - Nadal coaches Federer
Watch the moment Federer saw off Kyrgios
‘I’ll need earplugs next time!’ – Federer chuffed by home crowd