Highlights - Pliskova hammers Mertens

VIDEO - Highlights - Karolina Pliskova hammers Elise Mertens
See moreSee less
Tennis
Watch Jabeur beat Konta with match-point ace334 views • 2 hours ago
Djokovic 'surprised' by Federer's high seeding at Wimbledon2,311 views • 6 hours ago
Nadal warms up for Wimbledon with Cilic clash in London95 views • Just now
Highlights - Halep beats Hercog in three to set up Kerber clash30 views • Just now
Highlights - Pliskova hammers Mertens4 views • Just now
Hercog hits deck but still wins the point21 views • Just now
'No pain' - Murray admits to shock at Queen's3,176 views • 24/06/2019 at 10:28
Murray: 'I didn't know I'd be back at this level'1,022 views • 24/06/2019 at 09:44
'She's done it!' - See the moment Ash Barty became world No. 12,813 views • 23/06/2019 at 16:13
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Watch Jabeur beat Konta with match-point ace
Euro Papers: Barcelona eye Lindelof as shock alternative to De Ligt
Omeruo heads Nigeria into lead against Guinea
Djokovic 'surprised' by Federer's high seeding at Wimbledon
Nadal warms up for Wimbledon with Cilic clash in London
Euro Papers: Neymar to take huge pay cut to return to Barcelona