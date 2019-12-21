Highlights: Nadal edges Tsitsipas in exhibition thriller

VIDEO - Highlights: Rafael Nadal edges Stefanos Tsitsipas in exhibition thriller
See moreSee less
Tennis
Khachanov nails tweener… then Djokovic goes one better541 views • 5 hours ago
Highlights: Nadal edges Tsitsipas in exhibition thriller187 views • 22 minutes ago
Highlights: Djokovic beats Khachanov in Abu Dhabi371 views • 5 hours ago
Roger Federer targets Wimbledon or Olympics in 20201,891 views • 19/12/2019 at 13:57
Play the music! Monfils dances after hitting ace958 views • 12/12/2019 at 18:30
'Dream come true' - Wozniacki's emotional speech after winning Australian Open390 views • 06/12/2019 at 16:04
Relive the moment Wozniacki won her first Slam at Australian Open1,417 views • 07/12/2019 at 11:25
Serving It Up: Wozniacki's guilty pleasures3,472 views • 06/12/2019 at 15:36
The very best of Rafael Nadal on Eurosport in 20192,350 views • 28/11/2019 at 17:17
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Khachanov nails tweener… then Djokovic goes one better
Highlights: Djokovic beats Khachanov in Abu Dhabi
WATCH - Caeleb Dressel sets new world record
Chris Corning becomes first rider ever to land quad on scaffold jump
Sundling wins dramatic sprint as leader Svahn is taken out just before finish
‘I won’t be competing’ – Bolt dismisses Tokyo comeback