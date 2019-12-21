Highlights: Nadal edges Tsitsipas in exhibition thriller

Tennis

VIDEO - Highlights: Rafael Nadal edges Stefanos Tsitsipas in exhibition thriller

Rafael Nadal has been crowned the champion of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship after fighting past Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7(3) 7-5 7-6(3).
