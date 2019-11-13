VIDEO - 'I got lucky' - Rafa Nadal on stunning fightback in win over Daniil Medvedev
See moreSee less
Tennis
'I got lucky' - Rafa Nadal on stunning fightback in win over Daniil Medvedev31 views • Just now
‘Carrots, spinach, listening to mum’ – Zverev on beating Nadal997 views • Yesterday at 10:43
Rafa Nadal says 'bulls**t' to marriage question1,560 views • Yesterday at 19:42
Federer on 'reinventing' his game to combat rising stars ahead of ATP Tour Finals2,955 views • 09/11/2019 at 16:41
Nadal taking advice from medical team ahead of ATP Tour Finals4,189 views • 09/11/2019 at 16:39
WATCH - France win Fed Cup for third time350 views • 10/11/2019 at 12:36
Djokovic excited for challenge at ATP Finals501 views • 09/11/2019 at 16:39
Zverev admits 'rough year'422 views • 09/11/2019 at 18:44
'I'm a big supporter of it' - Becker backs equal pay for men and women in tennis175 views • 08/11/2019 at 10:57
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'Poulidor the unlucky? No, I had a lot of luck' - a great in his own words
PSG eye Antoine Griezmann as shock Kylian Mbappe replacement - Euro Papers
Stuart Bingham makes 147 maximum at Northern Ireland Open
Mark Selby dispatches sumptuous long red
'Training should be more efficient' - Wenger starts as FIFA's new chief of football development
Sterling not 'hugely enthusiastic' about Southgate's handling of Gomez incident