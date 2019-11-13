VIDEO - 'I got lucky' - Rafa Nadal on stunning fightback in win over Daniil Medvedev

31 views | 00:28

Reaction from Rafael Nadal after he staged a stunning comeback at the O2 Arena in London on Wednesday to beat Daniil Medvedev 6-7(3), 6-3, 7-6(4) and keep his hopes of a first ATP Finals title alive.