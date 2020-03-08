Tennis

VIDEO - Johanna Konta brushed aside by Marie Bouzkova

Second seed Konta brushed aside by Bouzkova
British number one Johanna Konta was beaten in straight sets by Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova in the semi-finals of the Monterrey Open on Saturday.
