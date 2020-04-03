Tennis

VIDEO - Josh Berry's Ace Impressions: What Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer were really talking about

Josh Berry's Ace Impressions: What Nadal and Federer were really talking about
14 views | 01:29
Eurosport

Just now

With the help of tennis impressionist Josh Berry we realised that Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer were really just planning their takeaway order at the Laver Cup...
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
More videos