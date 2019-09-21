Tennis

VIDEO - ‘Keep the points under five shots!’ - Rafael Nadal coaches Roger Federer

‘Keep the points under five shots!’ - Nadal coaches Federer
1,087 views | 00:36
Eurosport

5 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Rafael Nadal passed on his statistical findings to Roger Federer during the Swiss’ Laver Cup match with Nick Kyrgios.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos