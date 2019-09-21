Nadal: I’ll make a better coach than Federer!

VIDEO - Laver Cup 2019 - Rafael Nadal: I’ll make a better coach than Roger Federer
See moreSee less
Tennis
'Spin, slice...' - Federer offers advice to Nadal67 views • Just now
Team World answer the big questions – featuring Kyrgios on tweeners and drama36 views • Just now
‘Keep the points under five shots!’ - Nadal coaches Federer8,823 views • 4 hours ago
Watch the moment Federer saw off Kyrgios2,160 views • 4 hours ago
‘I’ll need earplugs next time!’ – Federer chuffed by home crowd846 views • 3 hours ago
Highlights: Nadal outlasts Raonic20 views • Just now
Highlights: Federer fights back to see off Kyrgios1,422 views • 3 hours ago
Federer and Zverev beat Shapovalov and Sock to seal European advantage746 views • 22 hours ago
Team Europe answer the big questions - featuring Federer, Zverev, Tsitipas, Borg and more436 views • 6 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'Spin, slice...' - Federer offers advice to Nadal
Team World answer the big questions – featuring Kyrgios on tweeners and drama
‘Keep the points under five shots!’ - Nadal coaches Federer
Watch the moment Federer saw off Kyrgios
‘I’ll need earplugs next time!’ – Federer chuffed by home crowd
Highlights: Nadal outlasts Raonic