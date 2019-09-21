Tennis

VIDEO - Laver Cup 2019 - Rafael Nadal: I’ll make a better coach than Roger Federer

Nadal: I’ll make a better coach than Federer!
Eurosport

Just now

Rafael Nadal defeated Milos Raonic 6-3 7-6(1) at the Laver Cup in Switzerland.
