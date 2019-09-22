VIDEO - Team Europe lift the Laver Cup trophy after securing hat-trick of wins
See moreSee less
Tennis
Highlights: Zverev beats Raonic to win Laver Cup for Europe2,076 views • Just now
Highlights - Sock/Isner down Federer/Tsitsipas to give Team World lead806 views • Just now
'Spin, slice...' - Federer offers advice to Nadal3,570 views • 21/09/2019 at 22:13
Nadal in hysterics at signal problems during doubles9,368 views • 21/09/2019 at 23:32
Highlights as brilliant Federer defies fitness to beat Isner in masterclass1,387 views • Just now
Alexander Zverev - 'It was an unbelievable weekend ... I want to play this event every year'317 views • Just now
Magical stuff from Federer and Tsitsipas as they win epic rally1,170 views • 20 hours ago
Team World answer the big questions – featuring Kyrgios on tweeners and drama626 views • 21/09/2019 at 21:53
John McEnroe tells Team Europe: 'I am getting very sick and tired of you'3,000 views • 14 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Highlights: Zverev beats Raonic to win Laver Cup for Europe
Highlights - Sock/Isner down Federer/Tsitsipas to give Team World lead
'Spin, slice...' - Federer offers advice to Nadal
Nadal in hysterics at signal problems during doubles
Wiggins and Cummings pay tribute to 'big brother' Brailsford
Wiggins backs Roglic for World Championship TT glory