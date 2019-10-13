Tennis

VIDEO - Medvedev continues stunning form to take Shanghai title

Medvedev continues stunning form to take Shanghai title
9 views | 02:12
SNTV

Just now

Daniil Medvedev won his second Masters 1000 title of the season and took his consecutive sets record to 18 with a straight-sets victory over Alexander Zverev.
Tennis


