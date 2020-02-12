VIDEO - Novak Djokovic: Why do people say that no one likes me?
See moreSee less
Tennis
Novak Djokovic: Why do people say that no one likes me?view • Just now
Olympic Throwback: Murray’s match point against Federer at London 2012296 views • 13/02/2020 at 17:58
Top 5 lobs from the Australian Open37 views • 12/02/2020 at 22:01
Top 5 passing shots from the Australian Open28 views • 12/02/2020 at 22:00
Top 5 shots by the Next Gen at the Australian Open132 views • 12/02/2020 at 21:56
Top 5 volleys from the Australian Open19 views • 12/02/2020 at 21:59
Trevor Noah imitates Nadal's serving habits... and Federer finds it hilarious18,089 views • 08/02/2020 at 18:14
Match In Africa highlights: Federer beats Nadal in entertaining contest3,957 views • 07/02/2020 at 23:47
'Now he's just showing off!' - Federer shows off superb net skills against Nadal2,798 views • 07/02/2020 at 21:34
More videos
Rejuvenated Smalling prompts transfer frenzy – Euro Papers
Kim Clijsters' comeback match ends in defeat to Garbine Muguruza
Watch: American kayaker takes plunge down 134ft waterfall
Inter move for Man Utd wonderkid gathers pace – Euro Papers
'Amazing' - Watch Murphy close out Welsh Open drubbing
Highlights: Wierer becomes first Italian woman to win Individual world title