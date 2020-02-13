Tennis

VIDEO - Olympic Throwback: Murray’s match point against Federer at London 2012

Olympic Throwback: Murray’s match point against Federer at London 2012
22 views | 01:09
Eurosport

11 minutes ago

Every Thursday until Tokyo 2020 gets underway, we will revisit a famous British moment in the Olympic archives. Today’s edition: Andy Murray’s match point against Roger Federer at London 2012.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
More videos