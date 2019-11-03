Highlights: Djokovic overcomes Shapovalov in Paris final

Tennis > Paris Masters

VIDEO - Highlights: Novak Djokovic overcomes Denis Shapovalov in Paris Masters final

Eurosport

36 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Novak Djokovic needed just 68 minutes to seal his second Masters 1000 title of 2019 as he beat Denis Shapovalov 6-3 6-4 in Paris.
